Metro Detroit weather: Showers on the way

DETROIT – Good Thursday morning!

A large area of showers is moving up from the Gulf Of Mexico this Thursday morning, giving us a shot at a few isolated rain and thundershowers in our area -- but most of us are staying dry.

There is a threat for showers all day today. Most of the morning looks dry with temps near 60 degrees and some patchy fog in the usual spots. We are on the fringe of a large area of scattered showers, which will stay mainly to our south and west all day.

You’ll want that umbrella today, but it really is very hit and miss with the showers. Your odds of getting wet increase later in the day.

Today’s sunrise was at 7:37 a.m.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy all day, but some filtered sunshine will sneak through and allow our highs to warm into the mid-70s. Winds will move SE at 5-10 mph.

Bands of rain and thundershowers will become more numerous in the late afternoon, and especially in the evening, so any showers before that will be widely scattered. Rain and thundershowers will linger late Thursday night and overnight into our Friday.

Ad

Today’s sunset is at 7:05 p.m.

Heavier rain Friday

The aforementioned large area of rain will pivot more in our direction on Friday, meaning showers will become more numerous and heavier. The good news: We will not endure an all day soaker on Friday, just scattered rain and thundershowers that are capable of brief downpours.

Friday highs will hang in the lower 70s. Our computer model data doesn’t produce any rain totals beyond two-thirds of an inch for Thursday and Friday combined.

The bad news: We will likely have some scattered showers around as high school football games get going Friday night. Those showers may include some lightning, so we are keeping a close eye on it.

Rainy weekend mornings

The weekend here in Metro Detroit will be on the warm side, and looks like it will be mainly dry.

We will likely have some early morning showers fading Saturday before we finally bust out into a nice sun and cloud mixture. Highs will be in the mid-70s or warmer.

Ad

Sunday morning may also produce showers around here, but most of the afternoon, again, looks nice with highs in the high 70s and low 80s.

Monday will be on the nice and dry side, as highs hit 80 degrees. Scattered showers and storms are on the way as we head into Tuesday of next week.

Stay tuned!

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.