Metro Detroit weather: Near record highs, then eyes to the skies

Good Monday morning! We have nice and tranquil weather to get started on a new work and school week, and temps are very mild. You will step outside to temps in the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies and nothing showing up on Storm Tracker 4, but the radar will light up for us later tonight. It’s shorts weather at school and for those lucky enough to wear shorts to work. It’s one last bit of warm and muggy Summer-like weather. Storms tonight could be on the strong side for some.

Sunrise is at 7:42 a.m.

Skies will start mostly sunny around most of Metro Detroit and a nice, steady breeze from the south trying to warm us up. Highs will hit the lower 80s and winds SSE 7-17 gusting to 24mph and the record high for Detroit is 86°F which is possible for us. But, sunny skies will fill with mid and high level clouds through the afternoon and early evening and that may be enough to filter out some sun and our shot at tying or breaking a record. Showers and storms will be working out of the Plains into the Great Lakes Region later bringing the threat of severe weather to Western Lower Michigan before sunset.

Ad

Sunset is at 6:57 p.m.

Showers and storms should lose their intensity as they work across the state this evening and late tonight without the energy of daytime heating. Still, we should see some scattered rain and thunderstorms after 10-11pm through part of the overnight. We are not under any severe risk as it is now, but we will certainly let you know if that changes. A cool front is racing across Pure Michigan bringing some cooler air for a few days, and another front with showers midweek will bring even cooler stuff to Metro Detroit this weekend.

Tuesday will be breezy and mostly dry after some early morning rain and thunder. Lows will stay in the low 60s, and highs will only bounce back into the low 70s under partly sunny skies tomorrow.

Wednesday will be bright and gorgeous with 50s in the morning and mid 70s for highs.

Rain and thundershowers will hold off until Thursday, but highs will stay in the mid 70s Thursday before the cooler air begins to spill in here.

Ad

Scattered showers on and off Thursday afternoon will become heavier and more widespread on Friday on a cooler day starting in the 50s and then highs around 70°F.

Showers linger into the first half of Saturday and then drying out in the afternoon and cooler sunshine on Sunday. Both weekend days will only hit the low 60s for highs.

Stay tuned, and remember the Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool to stay ahead of any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World. It’s free!

• Download for iPhone • Download for Android