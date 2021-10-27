Metro Detroit weather: Rain moves in at end of workweek

DETROIT – As expected, clouds moved in from the east overnight, thanks to that massive nor’easter on the east coast throwing moisture back our way. Some of us even had some drizzle Wednesday, which, combined with underachieving temperatures only near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius), made for an underwhelming weather day.

On the bright side, we got rid of Tuesday’s wind.

Afternoon satellite imagery now shows some clearing east of Michigan that is also moving westward. As a result, some of us (not all, but some) will see the clouds move out on our Wednesday night -- the best chance for this is on the east side and Thumb.

Lows should range from the mid-40s (8 degrees Celsius) in the coldest spots, to near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius) in our Urban Heat Island closer to Detroit. Northeast wind will remain light, at 2 to 5 mph.

Wednesday evening’s sunset is at 6:33 p.m., and Thursday’s sunrise is at 8:02 a.m.

Any partial sunshine we start our Thursday with will be replaced by more clouds, this time moving in from the southwest ahead of the next approaching storm system. But the daylight hours will remain dry. This, combined with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius), means that it will easily be the most pleasant day of the week. East-northeast winds shouldn’t be too strong -- perhaps 7 to 12 mph.

Rain chances

Rain moves in overnight Thursday night, with milder lows in the low 50s (10 to 11 degrees Celsius).

Batches of rain will move across the area Friday through Friday night. Highs Friday in the mid-50s (14 degrees Celsius), and lows Friday night in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

At this point, it appears that those in southeastern Monroe County stand the best chance of getting around an inch of rain, while the central part of our area likely gets 0.40″ to 0.70″, and those north of I-69 perhaps not even getting a quarter inch.

Weekend forecast

There might still be some showers around when we wake up Saturday morning. The models don’t agree upon a scenario yet. Some models (GRAF, GEM and UKMET) have rain sticking around most of the morning, while the ECMWF and GFS models move the rain out quicker. But it does appear that we’ll be dry for the afternoon, and also dry in East Lansing for the big game.

Highs Saturday in the mid-50s (13 to 14 degrees Celsius).

Halloween still looks dry! At this point, I’m going with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius). That means that temps should be in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius) at 6 p.m. when the younger kids head out, then dropping into the mid- to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius) when the older kids head out later. But dry is the key, and dry it will be!

