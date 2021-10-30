Northern Lights possible in Metro Detroit tonight: Best chance, what to know

Northern Lights over Mackinac Bridge on May 6, 2018. (Dustin Dilworth/D3 Imagery)

DETROIT – A G3 geomagnetic storm watch has been issued, which means there’s a chance we could see the Northern Lights here in Metro Detroit.

There’s a chance clouds will keep this from happening, but the National Weather Service revealed the lights could possibly be seen in the areas between KP 5 and KP 7 in the image below.

Northern Lights (WDIV)

The best time to see the Northern Lights would be between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 30). A smaller chance continues through 2 a.m. Sunday.

Metro Detroit has clouds in the forecast around that time, and those clouds won’t break until closer to daybreak Sunday.

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

So there’s a good chance the Northern Lights won’t be visible, but if you’re awake early enough Sunday and the clouds are clearing, there’s a chance!

If you see the Northern Lights, post a pictures on the StormPins app!