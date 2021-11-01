Metro Detroit weather: Starting a new month with a temperature dip, chance of snow

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Monday, Motown.

We have a brand new day and a brand new month. Simultaneously, we have turned the page on a brand new season.

On Monday we’re going from milder-than-average to colder-than-average. It will be chilly Monday afternoon and cold at night and by early morning weather. Count on this early-winter-like pattern the rest of the work week. And, yes, a few snowflakes are thrown into the mix (emphasis on “few”).

Monday afternoon will go from mostly sunny to partly sunny. Jackets and knit hats will be needed for chilly and brisk conditions. Highs will be near 50°F or a bit more.

Sunset is at 6:26 p.m.

Monday evening will be cloudy and chillier. Temperatures fall to the low and middle 40s.

Cloudy skies develop Monday night. Brace yourselves because a snowflake here and there is possible. There’s no need to worry. This is more conversational snow. If you see any, you can talk about seeing a couple of snowflakes flying.

It becomes colder after going to bed. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s. Remember to bring pets indoors and potted plants indoors.

Tuesday

It will be cold Tuesday morning as we head to the ballot box. A widely snow flurry is still possible, mainly in the morning. A chilly afternoon raindrop could fall. It will be chilly with highs only in the middle 40s.

Wednesday

Wednesday becomes mostly sunny, but it will be cold and frosty in the morning. Temperatures go from near freezing or below at the bus stop during the morning rush-hour to the middle 40s when individuals and families are picking up kids from school or are returning home from work.

Rest of week

Thursday and Friday will be mostly to partly sunny with a chill still hanging in the air. Highs will be in the middle and upper 40s.

Saturday will be partly sunny and not is chilly. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 50s.

We gain an extra hour of sleep by falling back one hour, Saturday night into Sunday. Sunday will have a chance in the shower with daytime temperatures in the low 50s.

