Metro Detroit weather: Scattered flurries and sprinkles Election Day

DETROIT – Welcome to election day Tuesday, Motown.

On and off sprinkles and snow flurries are around, but we’re seeing some sunshine as well. Everyone needs to bundle up regardless. It is much colder than average and it stays that way for the next couple of days. Slightly higher temperatures arrive by this weekend but we fall back one hour.

Tuesday has partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with on and off light raindrops on snowflakes scattered about. There’s a chance of a few isolates slick spots here and there the farther west one goes. Temperatures are way below average across the entire region. Highs will be in the middle 40s.

Sunset is at 6:25 p.m.

Remember to bring pets and potted plants indoors well before going to bed. Tonight will be colder and partly cloudy. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Rest of week

It remains cold Wednesday under partly sunny cloudy skies and scattered sprinkles. Highs will be near 45°F.

Thursday will be partly sunny as we grab our winter coats again. Afternoon temps will be in the middle and upper 40s.

Friday will be sunny or not as chilly. Daytime temperatures reach 50°F.

Saturday and Sunday will have temperatures that break 50°F, and it will be brighter. Skies will be mostly sunny high temperatures recent low 50s in your 55°F each day.

Daylight saving time comes to an end from Saturday night and Sunday. We gain an extra hour of sleep as we fall back one hour. Remember to change all the batteries in the smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

