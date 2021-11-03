Metro Detroit weather update: Nov. 3, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Nov. 3, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local weather forecast
Stray flake/drop rest of today/tomorrow
- As advertised, most if not all will stay dry today and tomorrow, but can’t rule out a band of light rain/snow making it into the area.
- Little to no impact.
Warming trend in place
- 40s today and tomorrow, but we’re back to the 50s this weekend and near 60 for part of next week.
Dry stretch ahead
- Fairly quiet forecast going forward, but long range models continue to develop a system that bring us solid rain chances the second half of next week.
Other headlines
Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend
- Don’t forget to “fall back” this weekend.
- 2 a.m. Sunday becomes 1 a.m. Sunday.
Daylight under 10 hours
- Next Wednesday, we will have 9 hours and 58 minutes of daylight.
- The number of daylight hours continues to go down until the winter solstice (Dec. 21).