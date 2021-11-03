46º

Metro Detroit weather update: Nov. 3, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Nov. 3, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local weather forecast

Stray flake/drop rest of today/tomorrow

  • As advertised, most if not all will stay dry today and tomorrow, but can’t rule out a band of light rain/snow making it into the area.
  • Little to no impact.

Warming trend in place

  • 40s today and tomorrow, but we’re back to the 50s this weekend and near 60 for part of next week.

Dry stretch ahead

  • Fairly quiet forecast going forward, but long range models continue to develop a system that bring us solid rain chances the second half of next week.

Other headlines

Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend

  • Don’t forget to “fall back” this weekend.
  • 2 a.m. Sunday becomes 1 a.m. Sunday.

Daylight under 10 hours

  • Next Wednesday, we will have 9 hours and 58 minutes of daylight.
  • The number of daylight hours continues to go down until the winter solstice (Dec. 21).

