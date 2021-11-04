Metro Detroit weather update: Nov. 4, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Nov. 4, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local weather forecast
More sun in the coming days
- Still hanging on to some decent cloud cover this afternoon, but this all starts to clear out later tonight and we’ll look forward to more sunshine over the coming days.
Warming things up
- Still in the 40s today, but confidence is growing that we’ll make it into the lower 60s by Monday.
- Temperatures hover in the 50s for the rest of next week with the chance for rain returning.
Better rain chances later next week
- Models hinting at a light shower or sprinkle late Saturday/early Sunday, but it looks like the bulk of that system will stay to our north.
- A sprinkle can’t be ruled out Tuesday of next week, but it’s later next week that we have the better chance for rain to return -- probably by Thursday.
Other headlines
Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend
- Don’t forget to “fall back” this weekend.
- 2 a.m. Sunday becomes 1 a.m. Sunday.
Daylight under 10 hours
- Next Wednesday, we will have 9 hours and 58 minutes of daylight.
- Number of daylight hours continues to go down until the winter solstice (Dec. 21).