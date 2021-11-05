49º

Metro Detroit weather update: Nov. 5, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Nov. 5, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local weather forecast

Weekend update

  • We’re looking forward to what should be a pretty nice fall weekend.
  • More sunshine is anticipated, and warmer temperatures will be around as we’ll top out in the 50s.
  • HINT: Good yardwork weekend to put away lawn furniture/mow the lawn/rake leaves.

Warmer temperatures on the horizon

  • We’re finishing near the 50 degree mark today, but we should top out in the lower 60s by Monday.
  • Keep in the mind the normal high today is 53 degrees, but a week from now it’ll be in the upper 40s.

Rain chances next week

  • Confidence continues to grow that the best chance for rain will be Thursday and Friday of next week.
  • Still can’t rule out a sprinkle or light shower Tuesday, but the more impactful weather comes later next week.

Other headlines

Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend

  • Don’t forget to “fall back” this weekend.
  • 2 a.m. Sunday becomes 1 a.m. Sunday.

Daylight less than 10 hours

  • Next Wednesday, we will have 9 hours and 58 minutes of daylight.
  • The number of daylight hours continues to go down until the winter solstice (Dec. 21).

