Metro Detroit weather update: Nov. 8, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Nov. 8, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local weather forecast
Few showers Tuesday
- Our next chance for rain comes tomorrow, mainly later in the day.
- Little impact from this, but later in the afternoon and evening is when this rain falls.
More rain Thursday and Friday
- A stronger system develops and brings us rain later Thursday and Friday.
- On top of the rain, it’s going to be windy. Winds Thursday and Friday will be sustained up to 20mph… gusting near 30mph.
Drop in temperatures
- The system that brings us the rain Thursday and Friday ushers in colder air behind it.
- Lows in the 30s and highs in the 40s return this weekend.
Wintry mix possible this weekend
- With the low nearby and the colder air with us, a wintry mix is looking possible this weekend and even Monday of next week.
- MOST of what falls will be rain these days, but a few flakes will likely be mixing in at times.
Other headlines
Daylight less than 10 hours
- Wednesday we will have 9 hours and 58 minutes of daylight.
- Number of daylight hours continues to go down until the winter solstice (Dec. 21).
Normal high down to 50 degrees
- Friday the normal high will be 50 degrees.
- This number continues to go down through later January.