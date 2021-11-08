66º

Metro Detroit weather update: Nov. 8, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Detroit weather radar Nov. 8, 2021 (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Nov. 8, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local weather forecast

Few showers Tuesday

  • Our next chance for rain comes tomorrow, mainly later in the day.
  • Little impact from this, but later in the afternoon and evening is when this rain falls.

More rain Thursday and Friday

  • A stronger system develops and brings us rain later Thursday and Friday.
  • On top of the rain, it’s going to be windy. Winds Thursday and Friday will be sustained up to 20mph… gusting near 30mph.

Drop in temperatures

  • The system that brings us the rain Thursday and Friday ushers in colder air behind it.
  • Lows in the 30s and highs in the 40s return this weekend.

Wintry mix possible this weekend

  • With the low nearby and the colder air with us, a wintry mix is looking possible this weekend and even Monday of next week.
  • MOST of what falls will be rain these days, but a few flakes will likely be mixing in at times.

Other headlines

Daylight less than 10 hours

  • Wednesday we will have 9 hours and 58 minutes of daylight.
  • Number of daylight hours continues to go down until the winter solstice (Dec. 21).

Normal high down to 50 degrees

  • Friday the normal high will be 50 degrees.
  • This number continues to go down through later January.

