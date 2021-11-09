Metro Detroit weather update: Nov. 9, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Nov. 9, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local weather forecast
Few showers rest of today
- A few showers are anticipated this afternoon and early evening, but little impact form this.
- The rain should be ending by 8 or 9 p.m. this evening.
More rain Thursday and Friday
- Long range models continue to produce a stronger system later this week.
- Showers move in later in the evening Thursday and a few will be around at times Friday.
- On top of the rain, it’s going to be windy. Winds Thursday and Friday will be sustained up to 20 mph, gusting near 30 mph consistently through these days.
Drop in temperatures
- The system that brings us the rain later Thursday and Friday brings in colder air behind it.
- Lows in the 30s and highs in the 40s return this weekend and early next week.
Wintry mix this weekend
- Long range models differ some on the placement and the strength of the low, but the result is pretty much the same.
- Breezy with rain and snow showers this weekend and Monday.
- MOST of what falls is rain, but a few flakes will mix in at times.
Other headlines
Daylight less than 10 hours
- Wednesday we will have 9 hours and 58 minutes of daylight.
- Number of daylight hours continues to go down until the winter solstice (Dec. 21).
Normal high down to 50 degrees
- Friday the normal high will be 50 degrees.
- This number continues to go down through later January.