Metro Detroit forecast: Get ready for some weather whiplash

DETROIT – All in all, Wednesday ended up being a pretty nice November day. Sunshine, even with the afternoon high clouds, combined with temperatures in the mid-50s (12 degrees Celsius) to make it an easy day to take, especially considering how November can be.

Overnight we’ll see thickening clouds, and maybe a sprinkle or brief light shower. But most probably won’t see one.

Lows in the mid-40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius) will occur earlier in the night, with temperatures rising into the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius) by the time you head off to work or the kids head off to school. East wind will blow at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday evening’s sunset is at 5:16 p.m., and Thursday morning’s sunrise is at 7:19 a.m.

Rest of this week

Clouds will start our Thursday, but I suspect that a dry slot behind the warm front crossing the area early morning will actually break those clouds and allow for some midday sunshine. But don’t be fooled: A line of showers will move from southwest to northeast across the area late afternoon into the evening, ahead of a typical November cold front.

Keep an eye on our app’s real-time radar if you have outdoor plans! Highs with that well-timed sunshine will reach the mid-60s (18 degrees Celsius). Don’t get used to it!

Another aspect of the Thursday forecast is the wind, which will increase during the day as it shifts to the south and increases to 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph easily attainable.

Rain ends by midnight Thursday night, with skies becoming partly cloudy after that. Lows near 40 degrees (5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny skies Friday morning become mostly cloudy by late afternoon. Windy highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Becoming cloudy Friday night, with some snow showers developing. Lows in the low to mid-30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).

Weekend forecast

Remember last week when I urged you to take advantage of the upcoming beautiful weekend weather and get those outdoor chores done, because the next weekend wasn’t going to be so nice? I hope you heeded my advice (and yes, I practiced what I preached), because this weekend will be breezy, with nighttime snow showers extending into the morning hours, with the chance for either snow showers or a mix of rain and snow showers in the afternoons.

Of greatest interest to me will be an upper-level disturbance approaching late Saturday night/early Sunday morning. Depending on that disturbance’s orientation and the underlying low-level wind flow across Lake Michigan, we could see either scattered snow showers or maybe our first accumulating snow of the season. Stay tuned!

Highs Saturday in the low to mid-40s (6 degrees Celsius), and in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius) on Sunday.

