Metro Detroit weather: First measurable snow today

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

DETROIT – Good Sunday morning, Motown.

Today we have a good chance of seeing measurable snow in many communities across Southeast Michigan. It’ll be snowiest during the morning and afternoon. A few raindrops will enter the picture as temperatures rise a couple degrees above freezing in the afternoon and evening.

Snow accumulations will mainly be on grassy or elevated areas. Paved surfaces, like streets and sidewalks, will be wet in the morning and more slippery in the afternoon.

It will be cold tonight, but not as cold tomorrow, and some decent melting takes place by mid week.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:23 a.m.

A clipper system from the north and west arrives this morning. Snow goes from being scattered to more persistent by breakfast time and afterward. Snow will be falling gently, with minor accumulations of a trace to a half-inch in many areas by lunchtime.

Temperatures are starting in the low 30s.

Sunday afternoon will have more snowy activity, especially early on. Highs will be in the upper 30s with a few raindrops entering the mix, mainly on the Eastern side of the area -- near the big lakes and the Detroit River.

Snow accumulations by this afternoon will be around one inch or less in Detroit and neighborhoods south of 8 Mile Road and east of I-275. Communities west of I-275 and north of 8 Mile Road will have 1-2 inches by the evening.

Streets will go from wet in the morning to more slippery and a little slushy in the afternoon. Just monitor how your driveway and walkway looks as it snows. If you see the snow sticking, lay down some salt.

Sunday evening will have scattered snow showers and flurries. Temperatures will be in the middle 30s.

Sunday’s sunset is at 5:12 p.m.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and cold. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Sunny Monday, still chilly week ahead

Monday will be sunnier. We’ll still need our winter coats and hats because afternoon temperatures will only be in the low 40s.

Milder air will arrive Tuesday. It will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with highs between 50-55 degrees.

Any snow that falls Sunday will melt completely by Wednesday. It will be mostly cloudy with rain showers possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

Thursday will be partly sunny and chillier. Highs will be near 45°F.

Friday will be mostly sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Saturday will have clouds return with a chance of rain snow mix and highs in the low 40s.

