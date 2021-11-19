Metro Detroit weather: Colder Thursday night during lunar eclipse

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Thursday night, Motown.

The lake effect snow from this afternoon and evening is gradually fading. As skies clear it becomes much colder overnight.

There is a marvelous opportunity to view a partial lunar eclipse well before the sunrises tomorrow. Afterward, it will remain bright and chillier than average. Our next chance of precipitation occurs before the weekend ends.

Tonight will be colder and partly cloudy. A partial lunar eclipse begins just after 1 a.m. and ends just after 7 a.m.. Its peak will be at 4 a.m. Astronomy buffs and families who want to get their kids children excited about it astronomy or being a scientist or engineer will need their winter coats, knit hats and gloves to stay warm while standing outside looking at the marvelous event.

Overnight lows will be in the 20s in the 30s.

Sunrise is at 7:29 a.m.

Friday

Friday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and chilly. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 40s to near 45°F.

Weekend forecast

We will have a mixture of sun and clouds on Saturday, too. It remains much chillier than average daytime temperatures only in lower than 40s.

Sunday becomes cloudy with highs in the mid 40s. Afternoon and evening rain showers are possible followed by a mixture and change over to light snow showers overnight in Monday morning.

Monday will be a bit slippery with scattered snow showers. House will be in the low 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday are a bit sunnier but remain chilly. In fact it will be colder and nighttime early morning lows in the 20s and high temperatures only in the middle and upper 30s.

