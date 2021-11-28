Winter weather advisory issued for Sanilac County through Monday morning

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Michigan’s Sanilac County due to anticipated heavy snowfall Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the county starting at 5 p.m. Sunday and lasting through 1 a.m. Monday ahead of incoming snowfall. Officials say the region will see an additional 2-4 inches of snow during that period.

Metro Detroit counties received several inches of snow accumulation Saturday into Sunday, with some areas reportedly receiving more than 4 inches by Sunday morning.

Ad

More snow is on the way for the rest of the state on Sunday, with some snowfall expected Monday, as well.

See the forecast here: Snowy Sunday with less accumulation

Officials are urging caution to drivers, as road conditions will likely be slippery and visibility could be low at times amid the snowfall.

Related: Snowy Michigan weather causes problems for drivers throughout area

Weather links