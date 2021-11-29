Metro Detroit weather: More snow Monday night -- here’s how much to expect

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Monday, Motown.

Metro Detroit is looking at another another round of snow Monday night after a sunny start to the day.

Sunset is at 5:02 p.m. Monday

During the second evening of Hanukkah, snow showers quickly move in from the north and west. Dinnertime temperatures will be in the lower mid-30s.

Monday night will be snowy and cold. Overnight lows around 30 degrees.

New accumulation of snow on sidewalks and streets will be 1-2 inches, on average. Some spots north and west of the city could see snow totals near 2-3 inches.

The rest of this week

Tuesday will be slippery in the morning, with a fresh coating of snow. Factor in extra time getting to work and getting the kids to school. The afternoon will be brighter, with sun melting. Temperatures reach 40 degrees or just a bit more.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and chilly. Afternoon temperatures will be between 40 and 45 degrees.

Thursday might have some chilly rain showers. The temperatures will reach the mid-40s under partly sunny, mostly cloudy skies.

