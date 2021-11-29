Metro Detroit weather alert: Winter weather advisory issued for Southeast Michigan

DETROIT – A winter weather advisory has been issued for Southeast Michigan until 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued this alert for Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Monroe, Livingston, Lenawee and Genesee counties.

Snow accumulations of up to 2-3 inches are expected overnight, starting after 7 p.m. Monday. Most of the snow is expected to fall between 8 p.m. and midnight.

Roads might become slippery. Brief intervals of heavy snow -- up to an inch per hour -- are possible Monday evening.

