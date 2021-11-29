38º

Metro Detroit weather update: Nov. 29, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

The Metro Detroit weather radar for Nov. 29, 2021. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Nov. 29, 2021, afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Snow Monday evening

  • Snow is moving in from the west Monday evening.
  • The snow starts roughly around 7 p.m. for most of us. It should end overnight.
  • By daybreak Tuesday, another 1-2 inches of snow is likely.

Warming up (for a short time)

  • We warm into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees by Thursday.
  • It won’t last long, though, as we cool back down to the upper 30s and lower 40s this weekend and next week.

Rain returns midweek

  • More rain comes with the warmer temperatures midweek.
  • Rain arrives Wednesday evening, and some lingers through parts of Thursday.

Wintry mix beyond

  • Long-range models continue to show a rain/snow mix Friday, but it’s still too far out to talk specifics on timing and impacts.
  • Another wintry mix comes late Sunday into Monday of next week.

Hurricane season ending

  • The official end to hurricane season is Tuesday. We’ll touch on this tomorrow!

