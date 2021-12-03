37º

Metro Detroit weather: Rain, snow ending soon; biggest supermoon of year Saturday

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Michigan radar on Dec. 3, 2021. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Dec. 3, 2021, afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Snow/rain ending this afternoon

  • Anything out there this early afternoon ends in the next hour or two.
  • Clouds hang around, but we should be dry with the exception of a little spit or drizzle.

Weekend update

  • Saturday looks good, even a decent amount of sunshine.
  • Sunday is dry to start, but rain returns in the evening. It also gets breezy on Sunday.

Snow chances next week

  • While a few raindrops can’t be ruled out early Monday, the precipitation should transition to snow as the cold moves in through the day.
  • Lake effect snow sets up during the day Monday and into parts of the evening as well.
  • Later Tuesday into Wednesday, another disturbance brings us a few more snow showers. Some accumulation with this is looking likely, but nothing extravagant.

Closest Perigee (Supermoon) of the Year

  • The biggest supermoon of 2021 is tomorrow (Saturday). The moon will be 221,702 miles away from earth, making it the closest Perigee.

Earliest Sunset

  • The earliest sunset that we see throughout the year will be Wednesday of next week. The sun will set at 5:01pm.

