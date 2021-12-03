Metro Detroit weather: Rain, snow ending soon; biggest supermoon of year Saturday

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Dec. 3, 2021, afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Snow/rain ending this afternoon
- Anything out there this early afternoon ends in the next hour or two.
- Clouds hang around, but we should be dry with the exception of a little spit or drizzle.
Weekend update
- Saturday looks good, even a decent amount of sunshine.
- Sunday is dry to start, but rain returns in the evening. It also gets breezy on Sunday.
Snow chances next week
- While a few raindrops can’t be ruled out early Monday, the precipitation should transition to snow as the cold moves in through the day.
- Lake effect snow sets up during the day Monday and into parts of the evening as well.
- Later Tuesday into Wednesday, another disturbance brings us a few more snow showers. Some accumulation with this is looking likely, but nothing extravagant.
Closest Perigee (Supermoon) of the Year
- The biggest supermoon of 2021 is tomorrow (Saturday). The moon will be 221,702 miles away from earth, making it the closest Perigee.
Earliest Sunset
- The earliest sunset that we see throughout the year will be Wednesday of next week. The sun will set at 5:01pm.