Metro Detroit weather: Storm to bring heavy wind and rain

The big storm moving through our country won’t arrive here in Metro Detroit until tonight. So, it’s a mostly mild and warmer day today than we have seen all week. Temperatures are in the mid and upper 30s as you head out with a pretty light wind meaning no wind chill concerns. Skies are mostly cloudy and that will be the case all day long but rain chances are slight but keep that umbrella handy just in case.

Sunrise is at 7:51 a.m.

A mostly cloudy and mostly dry day Friday around Metro Detroit with highs heading into the mid and upper 40s. There may be a light rain shower or brief drizzle and sprinkles through the afternoon with lighter winds SW to SE 5-10mph. Everything changes as the big winter storm arrives later tonight. Temperatures will continue to climb late today and overnight. The wet weather will be in the form of rain late tonight and overnight with snow more likely and problematic in parts of Central and Northern Lower Michigan tonight and tomorrow.

Ad

Sunset is at 5:01 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch Saturday for all of SE Lower Michigan and we also mention or include Southern Ontario for sure. Winds will be breezy and gusty overnight with the bulk of the rain moving in, and then the more intense winds pick up after the rain pushes through Metro Detroit Saturday morning. Parts of Metro Detroit may get well over an inch of rain, closer to two inches and that could cause some flooding issues as cold and hard as the ground is becoming. Be aware of winds tomorrow SW 15-30mph gusting 40-60mph at times. The peak winds are most likely tomorrow afternoon and could cause some sporadic power outages as gusts will be capable of knocking down tree limbs and power lines. Be extra careful. Even traveling around tomorrow will be tough with blowing debris and gusty winds impacting high profile vehicles.

Ad

Sunday will be the brighter and better day of the weekend but it will be cooler. Saturday temps will start in the 50s early and then tumble through the day. We may even end Saturday with a few flakes flying. But Sunday will be sunny and nice with morning lows in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees and then afternoon highs in the low to mid 40s. The winds are lighter too SW 5-15mph.

Monday looks bright and nice too with mid to maybe upper 40s.

Tuesday is dry and Wednesday will bring a slight rain chance with temps again in the neighborhood of 50 degrees. The better rain chance next week will be on Thursday. Stay tuned.

The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool to stay ahead of any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World. It’s free!

• Download for iPhone • Download for Android