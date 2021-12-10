Michigan’s Upper Peninsula could see 12-18 inches of snow this weekend

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is bracing for another blast of snow this weekend, just a week after some received nearly a foot of snow.

Most of the U.P. is under a Winter Storm Warning from Friday night to Saturday night with snow totals ranging from 4-7 inches in some areas -- to up to 18 inches near Marquette.

“A fast moving winter storm will arrive this evening with heavy, wet snow spreading across Upper Michigan tonight. This will result in hazardous travel conditions tonight through Saturday morning. Snow will taper off west to east late Saturday morning into the afternoon,” NWS said.

UP snow forecast on Dec. 10, 2021. (NWS)

Meanwhile, in Southern Michigan, it’s going to be rain and wind that’s the problem, not snow.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch Saturday for all of SE lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. Winds will be breezy and gusty overnight Friday, with the bulk of the rain moving in. The more intense winds will pick up after the rain pushes through Metro Detroit Saturday morning.

Ad

Parts of Metro Detroit may get close to two inches of rain, and that could cause some flooding issues as the ground is becoming cold and hard.

More here: Metro Detroit weather: Storm to bring heavy wind and rain

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.