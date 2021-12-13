Metro Detroit weather: Partly cloudy, chilly Sunday night

Unseasonably warmer temps are on the way to the area later this week.

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night.

Sunday night will have high and mid-level clouds cruising overhead. It becomes chillier, then those cloud are out of here in time for Monday’s sunrise.

Skies will be partly cloudy Sunday night, and it remains chilly. Overnight lows will be above average, too, in the lower mid-30s.

This week

Monday will be mostly sunny and cool. Afternoon temperatures reach the mid- and upper 40s for afternoon recess and after-school activities.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and cool. Decent temperatures reach the mid-40s.

Temperature shoot up again Wednesday and Thursday as a warm front and rain showers come into play. Highs will be near 60 degrees Wednesday, with increasing clouds after morning sunshine.

Showers develop Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday’s temperatures will vary between the 30s and 50s.

Friday becomes chilly again, with increasing sunshine. Highs will be near 40 degrees.

Saturday has a chance or rain and snow showers. It will be seasonably cold with highs in the middle 30s.

