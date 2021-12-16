Metro Detroit weather: Out with the wind, in with the snow

DETROIT – Thursday’s weather scenario has played out as expected, with 40-50 mph wind gusts common across the area, and 55-65 mph gusts across Huron County in the northern Thumb.

The wind advisory has expired for Lenawee and Monroe counties, but remains in effect north of there until 8 p.m. Thursday. Skies clear overnight, and the wind will diminish to 10-20 mph from the southwest. Lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Thursday evening’s sunset is at 5:02 p.m., and Friday’s sunrise is at 7:57 a.m.

Mostly sunny Friday, with much less wind. Highs near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius), with a generally west wind at 5-10 mph.

Increasing clouds Friday night, with some snow developing late at night. Lows in the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

We’ll have periods of light snow Saturday, with Lenawee and Monroe counties likely seeing a mix of light snow and light rain. Areas that stay all snow will probably see 1-2 inches of accumulation, and possibly slightly more. But that’ll be on the grass and elevated surfaces, such as decks, patio furniture, and mailboxes.

Ad

Since highs will be above freezing, in the mid-30s (1 to 3 degrees Celsius), I think we’ll see less accumulation on the roads.

Snow tapers off late afternoon Saturday, and clouds start to break up late Saturday night. Lows in the mid-20s (-5 to -4 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Sunday -- perhaps even becoming mostly sunny during the afternoon. Highs in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Christmas week

I have some great news for those of you traveling next week: It appears there won’t be any major storms across the Great Lakes region all week long.

There could be a few areas in Michigan that get some lake-effect snow bands Thursday, but there’s plenty of time between now and then to develop the details.

Highs all week long will be in the mid= to upper 30s (2 to 4 degrees Celsius), with overnight lows generally in the mid-20s (-5 to -4 degrees Celsius).

I don’t think the snow we’ll get Saturday will stick around all the way to Christmas, but if the tradeoff for not having a White Christmas is having mostly problem-free travel weather, I’ll take it!

Ad

Weather links: