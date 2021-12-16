Metro Detroit weather update: Dec. 16, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Dec. 16, 2021, afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Gusty winds relaxing Thursday night
- It’s still windy out there, with gusts over 40 mph Thursday afternoon, but they relax at night.
Saturday snow
- Overnight Friday into the first half of Saturday, snow is expected. It’s worth mentioning that there could be a bit of a wintry mix near the Ohio state line.
- This snow is going to add up, with most spots getting 1-2 inches. Areas near the Ohio state line may only pick up a half-inch, and a few select spots could see closer to 3 inches (bands of heavier snow).
Staying cold
- Following the 60s Thursday morning and early afternoon, the 30s look to make a comeback and stick around for awhile.
- We may touch 40 degrees for a brief period next week, but that’s about it. Most of next week is in the 30s.
- This includes the days leading up to Christmas. The bottom line is there is no big warm-up coming our way.
Other Headlines
Winter starts next week
- The Winter Solstice is at 10:58 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 21).
CPC 1/3 month outlooks
- The Climate Prediction Center released its January and January-March outlooks.
- Above-normal precipitation, slightly above-normal temperatures during these periods.
Christmas preview
- We’ll touch on the Christmas forecast Thursday.
- Preview: Temperatures in the 30s, lot of clouds, possibly snow on the ground.