Metro Detroit weather: Getting colder as snow showers leave

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening.

The main batch of rain, snow and ice left Detroit and southeast Michigan early. We still have cloudy skies and slick conditions. Scattered snow showers are possible Saturday evening. Any untreated surfaces will freeze over Saturday night. Sunday will be cold with sunnier skies. More sunshine is on the way in the days leading to Christmas Eve and Christmas.

Scattered snow showers are possible, mainly north of 8 Mile Road, Saturday evening. Temperatures dip below freezing the darker it gets. Skies will be overcast as wet areas become frozen. Use caution while driving to and from stores and holiday activities.

Saturday night will be cold and mostly cloudy. Overnight lows will be in the low and mid 20s.

Looking ahead

Sunday will be sunnier and remain cold. Folks will need to bundle up before going to services and holiday shopping. Afternoon temperatures will be near 35 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and seasonably chilly. Nighttime and morning lows will be in the low and mid-20s. Daytime temps reach the mid-30s.

Winter beings with the winter solstice at 10:58 a.m. ET Tuesday. Afterward, we receive more daylight.

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the mid- and upper 30s each day.

Christmas Eve, Friday becomes partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers and higher temperatures. The mercury will reach the low 40s in the afternoon.

Rain and snow showers are possible Friday night and Christmas Day, Saturday. Santa will have no problem, but Detroiters need to be cautious while traveling and celebrating the holiday on the road. Morning temperatures will be near freezing. Afternoon temperatures will be near 40 degrees.

