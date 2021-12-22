Metro Detroit weather: How about a little snow?

DETROIT – As expected, it was a breezy, chilly day Wednesday, and even with a few flurries for some festive holiday effect.

Many of us will briefly see skies clear Wednesday evening before clouds increase once again overnight. Lows in the low 20s (-6 to -5 degrees Celsius). West wind will shift to the south later at night, and diminish to 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday’s sunset is at 5:05 p.m., and Thursday’s sunrise is at 8 a.m.

Thursday

Happy Festivus! A band of snow will drift northeastward across the area Thursday. First of all, we’ll start the day dry, so there will be no issues with the morning commute to work.

Then, the band will move in, with areas south of 8 Mile Road barely receiving any accumulation at all (perhaps a few tenths of an inch), with roughly a half-inch to an inch between 8 Mile Road and I-69, and an inch or two near and north of I-69.

Highs Thursday in the mid-30s (3 degrees Celsius), with a south wind at 10 to 15 mph making it feel a little cooler.

Mostly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the low to mid-30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).

Friday

Friday starts dry, then rain showers become more prevalent by mid- to late afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius).

Merry Christmas! Christmas Eve will feature rain showers, but no snow or ice. Temperatures won’t drop much, generally hanging in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius) all evening.

Weekend forecast

The Christmas Day forecast has been a challenge all week, and it’s still a challenge, although I’m seeing at least a bit of a trend in the computer models suggesting that most of the next batch of rain could remain to our south.

It’s possible some drops could sneak across the state line into our South Zone, with the rest of us remaining dry. Stay tuned, as this is a close call.

Highs Christmas Day in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Saturday night, with lows dropping into the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius), and we cool back down following passage of a cold front.

Happy Kwanzaa! We should get at least partial sunshine Sunday, with highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

