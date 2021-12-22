Metro Detroit weather update: Dec. 22, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Dec. 22, 2021, afternoon and evening.
Light snow later Thursday
- Snow arrives Thursday afternoon and should wrap up later in the evening.
- The placement of the heaviest snow looks like it’ll be up in the Thumb, but we’ll still get some snow in Metro Detroit.
- Light accumulation is looking likely north of I-94, with close to an inch north of M-59.
Christmas Eve rain
- It’s still looking like later Friday will be wet with showers.
- Rain should exit after midnight.
- It’s also going to be warmer Friday into Saturday, so any snow on the ground would likely melt.
Christmas Day questions
- There continues to be a lot of uncertainty around Christmas Day.
- Long-range models are having a hard time with the track of the low, and as a result, they’re having a hard time with the placement of any/all rain.
- We’re still keeping a chance of rain in the forecast for Christmas Day, with the best chances being in the South Zone, but it’s worth noting that fine tuning will need to be done in the next two days.
Active pattern to start next week
- Beyond Saturday, there are a number of chances for precipitation next week.
- Late Sunday, a wintry mix moves in, transitioning to all rain for Monday (mainly early in the day).
- Another wintry mix looks possible later Tuesday.