Metro Detroit weather: Warmer, wetter Christmas Eve

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

DETROIT – Merry Christmas Eve and welcome to Friday afternoon, Motown.

Friday afternoon becomes milder and a little wetter just before sunset. Afterward, rain becomes steadier and, at times, heavier in the evening and during nighttime hours.

We may still need our jackets to feel comfortable, but not many additional layers. Highs will be in the mid- and upper 40s.

Sunset is at 5:05 p.m.

A second warm front gets closer to Southeast Michigan after sunset. This will keep our temperatures way above freezing and increase the chance of rain after the sun goes down. Friday evening will be cloudy with widely scattered light rain possible. Temperatures remain in the mid-40s.

Friday night has a better chance of rain, and it remains mild. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s.

Fortunately, Santa Claus and his reindeer can navigate through any and all types of weather. Rudolph will be using his red nose shining bright while flying through the clouds, fog and rain early Christmas morning.

Christmas Day forecast

Merry Christmas, Saturday! Rain is likely when we wake up to open presents in the morning. Rain will be more scattered in the afternoon and evening as Detroiters visit relatives and sit down to dinner. Highs will be in the mid- and upper 40s.

Colder air arrives Saturday night as skies become partly cloudy. Overnight lows will be near 30 degrees.

Next week

Happy Kwanzaa, Sunday! It will be sunnier and chillier. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and chilly to cool, with snow showers changing to rain showers. Temperatures will be near freezing in the morning and in the mid-40s in the afternoon.

