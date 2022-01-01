Live radar: Tracking a winter storm as it approaches SE Michigan

We’re tracking a winter storm as it approaches Southeast Michigan Saturday.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Southeastern Michigan from 7 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday due to the New Year’s Day storm. Any rain and wintry mix hitting the region during the day will turn to all snow in the afternoon, and will fall steadily throughout the night.

Watch the live radar in the video player above, or the interactive radar here:

Local4Caster Brandon Roux says: Snow will be coming down very consistently all Saturday evening and overnight, with snow falling at a quarter- to a half-an-inch per hour. The region is expected to see snow accumulations of 3-6 inches by Sunday morning. Accumulating snow totals will be impacted by any lingering rain south of I-94.

Ad

We may see some heavier snow bands through Jackson, Washtenaw and Livingston counties, but it’s tough to nail down exactly where the heavier snow totals will be. There should be a push of lake effect snow on the shorelines of Lake Huron Sunday morning, which will boost numbers there as well.

Be sure to submit your photos/videos of the snow to StormPins (go here):

tcluney62 Shot this video on Christmas Eve. The slow motion makes the snow tolerable. 0 s

Weather links