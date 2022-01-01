Metro Detroit weather: Steady snowfall starts Saturday afternoon

DETROIT – Happy New Year!

Wishing you a Happy New Year from all of us here at Local 4 News! We hope you had a good and safe night, and that you’re careful heading out early this morning. The roads are in good shape, but I personally noticed plenty of swerving vehicles as I drove into work early today … yikes.

Temps are starting near 40 degrees this Saturday morning, and those numbers will be falling slowly through the day with a weak cool front sweeping across Metro Detroit. A big storm is just to our south and is trying to bring some light rain across the Ohio border. Some drizzle and light rain showers are possible this morning.

Today’s sunrise is at 8:02 a.m.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Southeast Michigan starting at 7 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday. So, we will only be dealing with fragments of this storm during the morning and early afternoon, and then increasingly later on.

The day’s rain and wintry mix will change to all snow. Temps will tumble all day, and we will be into the mid-30s and all snow by mid or late afternoon.

Snow accumulations

Snow will be coming down very consistently all Saturday evening and overnight, with snow falling at a quarter- to a half-an-inch per hour.

There is a good chance for 3-6 inches of snow accumulation across Metro Detroit by Sunday morning. Accumulating snow totals will be impacted by any lingering rain south of I-94.

Saturday’s sunset is at 5:12 p.m.

We may see some heavier snow bands through Jackson, Washtenaw and Livingston counties, but it’s tough to nail down exactly where the heavier snow totals will be. There should be a push of lake effect snow on the shorelines of Lake Huron Sunday morning, which will boost numbers there as well.

Be careful! The primary concern for this weather advisory is tricky travel. It would be safest and best if we all avoid driving as much as possible late tonight through mid-morning Sunday.

Sunny Sunday, more snow next week

After the snow ends Sunday, clouds will gradually give way to partly sunny skies and we may even end up with a good deal of sunshine with chilly upper 20s for highs.

Monday will be very chilly to start, with some single digit temps and teens for lows, and highs in the upper 20s. Winds will be light Monday and Tuesday and, with enough sunshine, we should get briefly back into the mid-30s Tuesday.

The winds will start cranking Wednesday as we await another winter storm. This one doesn’t look too impressive, but prepare for some snow to impact our area late Wednesday and Thursday of next week. We’ll also have another taste of those teens and 20s.

Stay tuned.

