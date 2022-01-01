Winter weather advisory issued for SE Michigan Saturday evening

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Southeastern Michigan counties Saturday evening amid an incoming winter storm.

All of Southeast Michigan will be under a winter weather advisory from 7 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday due to the New Year’s Day storm.

Local4Caster Brandon Roux says: Snow will be coming down very consistently all Saturday evening and overnight, with snow falling at a quarter- to a half-an-inch per hour. The region is expected to see snow accumulations of 3-6 inches by Sunday morning.

The Metro Detroit area may see rain and a wintry mix during the day Saturday before snow. Accumulating snow totals will be impacted by any lingering rain south of I-94.

We may see some heavier snow bands through Jackson, Washtenaw and Livingston counties, but it’s tough to nail down exactly where the heavier snow totals will be. There should be a push of lake effect snow on the shorelines of Lake Huron Sunday morning, which will boost numbers there as well.

Be careful! The primary concern for this weather advisory is tricky travel. It would be safest and best if we all avoid driving as much as possible late tonight through mid-morning Sunday.

