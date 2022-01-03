Metro Detroit weather: Clear, very cold Monday evening

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Monday, Motown.

Having the sun and blue skies reappear for the first work day of 2022 is the perfect antidote for the cold weather Detroiters are experiencing.

We need our winter coats, hats, scarves and gloves that we may have received as gifts to warm our bodies and a positive spirit to warm our hearts. It becomes colder, but it will not be as frigid as this morning.

Tuesday’s temperatures will be more seasonable. Our next chance of snow returns Wednesday and Thursday to keep our sledding hills intact.

Monday afternoon and evening will be bright and clear with cold conditions. Temperatures will reach the middle and upper 20s while the sun is out. After the sunsets, temperatures fall to the low 20s by dinner time.

Sunset is at 5:14 p.m.

Monday night will be cold and clear. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper teens with wind chills in the single digits whenever a breeze blows.

Sunrise is at 8:02 a.m.

Rest of week

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and seasonably cold. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 30s.

Clouds returned with a chance of snow showers by Wednesday afternoon. The mercury rises to the middle and upper 30s.

Slippery conditions were scattered snowflakes persist Wednesday night and Thursday. A trace to an inch or two of new snow is possible. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 30s.

A new round of colder air arrives late Thursday Friday and Saturday. Nighttime and early morning Lowe’s will be in the teens and, at times, single digit. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle and upper 20s Friday and in the lower middle 30s Saturday.

