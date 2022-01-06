Metro Detroit weather update: Snowflakes flying, cold temperatures

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Jan. 6, 2022, afternoon and evening.
Snowflakes flying rest of Thursday
- Some snow continues to fall and is giving way to a light coating where it is.
- This snow should taper down Thursday evening.
- Any snow Friday should be kept to the west side of the state and the Thumb.
Weekend forecast
- Late Saturday rain returns, but we can’t rule out a little bit of it being a wintry mix.
- Rain continues through Sunday morning before ending late morning.
- A few snowflakes may work their way in after the rain later Sunday, but there will be little to no impact from this.
Cold temperatures over next week
- It’s pretty cold Thursday afternoon, with wind chills in single digits across most of the area, but it gets even colder in the coming days.
- Thursday night: Lows in the lower teens, wind chills near 0 degrees -- even below zero in outlying areas.
- Friday: 20s in the afternoon, wind chills in lower double digits.
- Saturday morning: Lows in the lower teens, wind chills in lower single digits.
- Monday: Wind chills in the morning below zero.
Normal high at 32 degrees
- Monday of next week (Jan. 10), the normal high is down to 32 degrees.
- This is the coldest (whole number) high that we see in a calendar year, and it continues through Feb. 2.
- Technically, the coldest normal high of the year is on Jan. 22, at 31.8 degrees. But for normal highs, the National Weather Service likes to round up.
Sunrise at 8 a.m.
- On Thursday (Jan. 13), the sun will rise at 8 a.m.
- The sun continues to rise earlier and earlier through mid-June.