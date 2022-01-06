24º

Weather

Metro Detroit weather update: Snowflakes flying, cold temperatures

Wind advisory in effect Wednesday

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Tags: Detroit Weather, Michigan Weather, Weather Update, Weather, Weather Center, Now, Winter, Forecast, Weather Forecast, Cold, Rain, Freeze, Wind Advisory
The Michigan weather radar on Jan. 6, 2022. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Jan. 6, 2022, afternoon and evening.

Snowflakes flying rest of Thursday

  • Some snow continues to fall and is giving way to a light coating where it is.
  • This snow should taper down Thursday evening.
  • Any snow Friday should be kept to the west side of the state and the Thumb.

Weekend forecast

  • Late Saturday rain returns, but we can’t rule out a little bit of it being a wintry mix.
  • Rain continues through Sunday morning before ending late morning.
  • A few snowflakes may work their way in after the rain later Sunday, but there will be little to no impact from this.

Cold temperatures over next week

  • It’s pretty cold Thursday afternoon, with wind chills in single digits across most of the area, but it gets even colder in the coming days.
  • Thursday night: Lows in the lower teens, wind chills near 0 degrees -- even below zero in outlying areas.
  • Friday: 20s in the afternoon, wind chills in lower double digits.
  • Saturday morning: Lows in the lower teens, wind chills in lower single digits.
  • Monday: Wind chills in the morning below zero.

Normal high at 32 degrees

  • Monday of next week (Jan. 10), the normal high is down to 32 degrees.
  • This is the coldest (whole number) high that we see in a calendar year, and it continues through Feb. 2.
  • Technically, the coldest normal high of the year is on Jan. 22, at 31.8 degrees. But for normal highs, the National Weather Service likes to round up.

Sunrise at 8 a.m.

  • On Thursday (Jan. 13), the sun will rise at 8 a.m.
  • The sun continues to rise earlier and earlier through mid-June.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email

twitter