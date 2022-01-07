22º

Metro Detroit weather update: Weekend wintry mix, staying cold

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

The Michigan weather radar on Jan. 7, 2022. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Jan. 7, 2022, afternoon and evening.

Weekend rain/wintry mix update

  • Models are trending toward some precipitation arriving Saturday evening, but most of what falls will still be overnight into very early Sunday.
  • The arrival will be as early as 7 p.m. Saturday, and could be a wintry mix to start.
  • Everything transitions to rain overnight and should be out of here around daybreak Sunday.

Staying cold

  • No big warm-ups are coming.
  • Wind chills Friday night below zero, in spots.
  • Wind chills back below zero Monday and Tuesday mornings of next week.

Not much snow in forecast

  • On Monday, there could be a few stray snowflakes, but they’ll have little to no impact.
  • Another shot for snow comes Thursday, with an upper-level disturbance, but there’s a lot to shake out with this over the coming days.

Normal high at 32 degrees

  • Monday of next week (Jan. 10), the normal high is down to 32 degrees.
  • This is the coldest (whole number) high that we see in a calendar year, and it continues through Feb. 2.
  • Technically, the coldest normal high of the year is on Jan. 22, at 31.8 degrees. But for normal highs, the National Weather Service likes to round up.

Sunrise at 8 a.m.

  • On Thursday (Jan. 13), the sun will rise at 8 a.m.
  • The sun continues to rise earlier and earlier through mid-June.

