Metro Detroit weather: Brightening up, but cooling down

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

After some slippery, wet conditions in the pre-dawn hours, Sunday will quickly become drier, sunnier and colder. Temperatures will fall during the day, and plummet to uncomfortable (if not dangerous) levels tonight and for the next two days. Then, we’re back to seasonable conditions by mid-week next week.

Today’s sunrise is at 8:02 a.m.

Sunday morning will have melting ice and light rain way before sunrise. Super early risers will need to use caution on any slick roads. Temperatures start in the middle and upper 30s. When most people wake up and have breakfast, the sun will start to reappear.

A cold front will pass before lunchtime, and it will become breezier and colder. A West-Northwesterly wind will send temperatures falling from the 30s to the middle and low 20s Sunday afternoon. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny.

Wind chills will be in the teens before sunset, and in the single digits afterward.

Ad

Today’s sunset is at 5:19 p.m.

Sunday evening will be partly cloudy and very cold. Temperatures will be in the middle and upper teens with wind chills in the single digits.

Layer up and bring pets indoors Sunday night, too, as it will become even colder. The mercury will plummet to the upper single digits and low teens. Winds will relax, but wind chills will be between five below zero and five degrees above zero.

Skies will be partly cloudy to fair.

Cold start next week

Monday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and much colder. Morning temps will be in the low and middle teens. Wind chills will be near or below zero before and during the morning commute. Afternoon temps will be near 20 degrees. Scattered lake effect flurries and light snow showers are possible during the day.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, but it won’t increase daytime temperatures much. Morning wind chills will be sub-zero. It will be colder than average, again, in the afternoon with highs just above 20 degrees.

Ad

Wednesday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and not as cold. Highs will be in the middle 30s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and seasonably chilly. Highs will be in the middle 30s.

Scattered rain and snow showers are possible Friday with highs in the low and middle 30s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.