Metro Detroit weather: Much colder, windier Sunday afternoon

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday afternoon, Motown.

A cold front has passed and temperatures are plummeting this afternoon. Winds are whipping up very low wind chills.

A cold blast is beginning to take hold here in Detroit and Southeast Michigan Sunday afternoon. A West-Northwesterly wind is increasing with speeds of 9-20 mph, blowing in much colder air from Northern latitudes closer to the Arctic Circle.

Temps are falling from the 30s to the low 20s Sunday afternoon. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny.

Wind chills will be in the teens before sunset, and in the single digits afterward.

Today’s sunset is at 5:19 p.m.

Sunday evening will be partly cloudy and very cold. Temperatures will be in the middle and upper teens with wind chills in the single digits.

Layer up and bring pets indoors Sunday night, too, as it will become even colder. The mercury will plummet to the upper single digits and low teens. Winds will relax, but wind chills will be between five below zero and five degrees above zero.

Skies will be partly cloudy to fair.

Cold start next week

Monday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and much colder. Morning temps will be in the low and middle teens. Wind chills will be near or below zero before and during the morning commute. Afternoon temps will be near 20 degrees. Scattered lake effect flurries and light snow showers are possible during the day.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, but it won’t increase daytime temperatures much. Morning wind chills will be sub-zero. It will be colder than average, again, in the afternoon with highs just above 20 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and not as cold. Highs will be in the middle 30s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and seasonably chilly. Highs will be in the middle 30s.

Scattered rain and snow showers are possible Friday with highs in the low and middle 30s.

