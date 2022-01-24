23º

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Snow totals for 13 Southeast Michigan communities as of 3 p.m. Monday (Jan. 24)

Winter storm moving through Southeast Michigan

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Metro Detroit Snow Totals, Michigan Snow Totals, Snow Totals, Snow, Metro Detroit, Michigan, Weather, Forecast, Local, Macomb County, Oakland County, Wayne County, Detroit
Snowfall in Metro Detroit on Jan. 24, 2022. (WDIV)

Several inches of snow have fallen in Metro Detroit on Monday, with a winter storm bringing between 1-4 inches to cities across the area, as of the afternoon.

Click here to view the latest weather update from the Local 4Casters.

Snow totals

Here’s a list of snow totals, as of 3 p.m. Monday (Jan. 24):

  • Adrian -- 1.7 inches
  • Ann Arbor -- 1.5 inches
  • Detroit Metro Airport -- 1.8 inches
  • Flint -- 2.4 inches
  • Garden City -- 1.8 inches
  • Lapeer -- 3.5 inches
  • Rochester Hills -- 3.5 inches
  • Roseville -- 1 inch
  • St. Clair Shores -- 2.7 inches
  • Sterling Heights -- 3 inches
  • Troy -- 2 inches
  • White Lake -- 2.7 inches
  • Wolverine Lake -- 1.6 inches

Live Michigan weather radar

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

email

twitter

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email