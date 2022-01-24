Snow totals for 13 Southeast Michigan communities as of 3 p.m. Monday (Jan. 24)

Several inches of snow have fallen in Metro Detroit on Monday, with a winter storm bringing between 1-4 inches to cities across the area, as of the afternoon.

Snow totals

Here’s a list of snow totals, as of 3 p.m. Monday (Jan. 24):

Adrian -- 1.7 inches

Ann Arbor -- 1.5 inches

Detroit Metro Airport -- 1.8 inches

Flint -- 2.4 inches

Garden City -- 1.8 inches

Lapeer -- 3.5 inches

Rochester Hills -- 3.5 inches

Roseville -- 1 inch

St. Clair Shores -- 2.7 inches

Sterling Heights -- 3 inches

Troy -- 2 inches

White Lake -- 2.7 inches

Wolverine Lake -- 1.6 inches

