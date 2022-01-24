Snow totals for 13 Southeast Michigan communities as of 3 p.m. Monday (Jan. 24)

Several inches of snow have fallen in Metro Detroit on Monday, with a winter storm bringing between 1-4 inches to cities across the area, as of the afternoon.
Snow totals
Here’s a list of snow totals, as of 3 p.m. Monday (Jan. 24):
- Adrian -- 1.7 inches
- Ann Arbor -- 1.5 inches
- Detroit Metro Airport -- 1.8 inches
- Flint -- 2.4 inches
- Garden City -- 1.8 inches
- Lapeer -- 3.5 inches
- Rochester Hills -- 3.5 inches
- Roseville -- 1 inch
- St. Clair Shores -- 2.7 inches
- Sterling Heights -- 3 inches
- Troy -- 2 inches
- White Lake -- 2.7 inches
- Wolverine Lake -- 1.6 inches