Metro Detroit weather: Frigid, cloudy with a few flakes Saturday night

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown.

Saturday night will be cloudy with a few snowflakes. Minor accumulations will make for slippery conditions Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be drier and not as cold. Higher temperatures arrive Monday and Tuesday. Snow and colder air return by Wednesday and afterward.

Saturday night becomes cloudy with a few scattered flurries and light snow showers by midnight and afterward. Temperatures will not fall as low as Saturday morning, but overnight lows will fall to the upper single digits and teens.

Sunday forecast

Sunday will be cloudier in the morning and not as cold in the afternoon. Scattered pre-dawn snowflakes will amount to a trace to a half inch of snow as families travel to and from services. The afternoon will be mostly to partly cloudy and cold. Highs will be in the middle 20s.

Next week

Monday will be partly sunny and cold. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

Tuesday will see some relief from the cold. Highs will be near 40 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Those clouds release raindrops and snowflakes in the afternoon and evening.

Welcome to Groundhog Day! Snow showers are possible Wednesday with afternoon temperatures in the low 30s.

Thursday will be colder with a chance of scattered snow showers. Daytime temperatures struggle to surpass 25 degrees.

