Metro Detroit weather: Slippery Sunday morning, then not as cold

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

We have another frigid start, and this time we have a few snowflakes from overnight and early this morning. This afternoon will not be as cold, but we will still need our coats. It will be dry, a little clearer and colder tonight. On Monday, we’ll have some sunshine with higher temperatures. The mildest day of the week is Tuesday, then snow and frigid air comes back.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:49 a.m.

Sunday morning is cloudy with some scattered flurries and light snow showers before dawn. Even at breakfast time, there will be a few flakes around. Accumulations will be minor: a trace to a half-inch or just a bit more.

Temperatures start in the upper single digits and low teens, with wind chills in the single digits. So, we must bundle up and watch out for slippery spots while heading out and about.

Sunday afternoon will not be as cold. We’ll have temperatures in the middle 20s. Skies will be mainly gray at first, then a little sunnier.

Today’s sunset is at 5:45 p.m.

Sunday evening will be partly cloudy to clear. It will get colder with temperatures around 20°F or in the upper teens.

Sunday night will be very cold and partly cloudy. Overnight lows will be in the lower middle teens.

A bit warmer next week

Monday will be partly to mostly sunny, and temperatures will be closer to normal. Highs will be in the low 30s.

A nice Southwesterly flow will bring in higher temperatures for Tuesday. Skies will go from mostly sunny to mostly cloudy during the day. Temperatures will reach 40°F or just a bit higher.

Chilly rain showers are possible Tuesday night.

Welcome to the Groundhog Day, Wednesday. It will be cloudy with snowy conditions -- there’s a chance we’ll need our shovels. Afternoon temperatures will be around 30°F or just a bit higher.

Cooling down, again

Thursday will be colder with scattered light snow showers. Daytime temps will be in the middle 20s.

Frigid air will return Friday and Saturday. Each day will have partly sunny skies, but early morning temperatures in the single digits are near 0°F, and afternoon temperatures in the middle and upper teens.

