Metro Detroit weather: Very cold night, then higher temps before winter storm

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

Sunday night becomes colder than average again, and remains dry. Overnight lows will be in the lower mid-teens.

Monday becomes brighter, with temperatures a bit closer to seasonal averages. Tuesday will be the mildest day of the week, with increasing clouds. Those clouds produce rain showers, at first. Then, colder air returns and transforms rain to snow.

If models remain on track, the snow that develops will become the most significant two-day snow event this season and year has yet seen.

Here’s a more in-depth breakdown:

Upcoming week

Monday will be partly to mostly sunny, and temperatures will be closer to normal. Highs will be in the low 30s.

A nice southwesterly flow will bring in higher temperatures for Tuesday. Skies will go from mostly sunny to mostly cloudy during the day. Temperatures will reach 40 degrees or just a bit higher.

Chilly rain showers are possible Tuesday night.

Two days of major snowfall

Significant snow is on the way for Wednesday and Thursday. Please keep in mind -- this is very preliminary. There is a lot of time between now and mid-week, and this forecast could change.

So far, it appears a frontal system will set up right over Detroit and Southeast Michigan and will be the source of a conveyer belt of snow for two days. Rounds of light to heavy snow will roll over the region, with at least six inches possible when all is said and done.

At least two computer models have a two-day total of 10-13 inches of snow. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Again, this prediction could change. The frontal system that may produce this snow storm is not even fully formed, yet. There’s an abundance of evolving information that future computer model runs need to take into account. This forecast is meant to prepare you and your family, not scare you.

Becoming frigid again

Frigid air will return Friday and Saturday. Each day will have partly sunny skies, but early morning temperatures in the single digits are near 0 degrees, and afternoon temperatures in the mid- and upper teens.

