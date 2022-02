DETROIT – Where can you find snow totals for this week’s snowstorm in Southeastern Michigan? Right here!

Here are snow totals from the National Weather Service for select areas as of Wednesday, Feb. 2:

Clio -- 5.5 inches (11 a.m. Wednesday)

Flushing -- 4.8 inches (10 a.m. Wednesday)

Grand Blanc -- 3 inches (8:45 a.m. Wednesday)

NE Howell -- 2.5 inches (11 a.m. Wednesday)

