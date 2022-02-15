Metro Detroit weather: Chilly today, warmer tomorrow and snow chances Thursday

It’s another bitter cold start here in Metro Detroit with Tuesday morning lows in the single digits feeling a little more like 0 degrees to even sub zero at times this morning but the wind are light. A few flakes have been flying here and there but they are fading and today will be mostly dry, just cold.

Sunrise is at 7:29 a.m.

Tuesday morning flurries will clear out before sunrise and we will see more clouds than sun over Metro Detroit today. After a cool start in the low teens, afternoon highs will struggle with partly sunny skies and struggle to even hit 30 degrees, so expect mainly mid and upper 20s. It’s a dry Tuesday here with partly sunny skies and winds SE 5-10mph keeping it feeling just a hint cooler.

Sunset is at 6:06 p.m.

The Warmup

Wednesday is going to be a brief break from the cold as our computer model guidance has Metro Detroit in line for high temps in the 45-50 degree range. The winds will be whipping SW 10-25mph making it tougher to enjoy this little warm-up, and we will get some sunshine during the morning before clouds move in ahead of some rain. Yes, rain will melt a lot of our snow away Wednesday night and into Thursday morning which could bring some minor flood concerns especially on our roads. The rain will change to snow but the timing is everything.

The Snow

Thursday morning should be a rainy and windy one as temps hang in the upper 30s to low 40s through the morning hours, so snow is less of a concern until after 10 a.m. when we will start to see a switch to a wintry mix. It will change over to all snow by 2 or 3 p.m. Thursday as temps fall through the 30s. Right now, expect several inches of new snow on the ground by Friday morning. We will need another day to figure out exactly how much we should expect. The GFS and Euro models are showing very different predictions.

GFS Model

Euro Model

Friday will be very cold with single digit lows and mid 20s for highs as we get back into some sunshine as the Winter Blast opens in Royal Oak.

The Weekend

We will have warming temps for the Winter Blast as we hit the low 30s with sun Saturday, and upper 30s to near 40 degrees Sunday.

We are likely well into the 40s for President’s Day, Monday of next week.

7-day forecast

