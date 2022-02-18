Wind advisory issued for Southeast Michigan from Friday night into Saturday morning

DETROIT – A wind advisory has been issued for Southeast Michigan from Friday night into Saturday morning.

The advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday. It was issued for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

The National Weather Service says winds will blow from 20-25 mph late Friday evening and remain strong overnight. Gusts of 40-50 mph are expected.

The strongest winds will accompany a cold front moving across the area during the early morning hours of Saturday, according to the NWS.

