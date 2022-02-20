Metro Detroit weather: Breezy with sunshine, rising temps

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

It was a freeze, now today is the thaw. Temperatures will keep rising from early morning through the afternoon with beautiful sunshine.

It remains dry tonight. Monday, Presidents’ Day, will be relatively mild again. The next chance of precipitation may start as a wintry mix, but will mainly be rain on Tuesday. Then, the freeze returns through the end of the week.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:22 a.m.

Sunday morning will be very cold, but temperatures will be rising even before sunrise. After overnight lows around 10°F just after midnight, the Mercury rises to near 20°F by breakfast time. Skies will be mainly clear.

The weather will be perfect for skiing, ice skating and going to the Winter Blast in Royal Oak. It will remain mostly sunny with temperatures above freezing. Highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40°F with enough sunshine.

Skies will be fair, and temperatures will be in the middle and low 30s Sunday evening.

Ad

Today’s sunset is at 6:12 p.m.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be near 30°F. Our furnaces will not have to work as hard as they did the past few nights. Pets should remain indoors, though.

Mild Monday

Monday goes from partly sunny to mostly cloudy. It will be chilly but milder than average again. Highs will be near 40°F.

Wet weather, cold returns

Our next low pressure system arrives Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures will be close to freezing, especially north of 8 Mile Road, Monday night as clouds lower and thicken. There is a chance of a wintry mix in these neighborhoods. With an influx of warm air, any wintry precipitation will turn to rain as Tuesday progresses.

Tuesday afternoon temperatures will be between 40-45 degrees.

Wednesday will become colder again under partly sunny skies. It will be breezy with highs back in the upper 20s.

Thursday and Friday will be cloudier with a chance of snow showers. The mercury will be in the mid-20s each day.

Ad

Saturday become sunnier. It will be chilly with highs near 30°F or just a bit higher.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.