Metro Detroit weather: Tracking the snow and cold

Good Wednesday morning! The cold air has been funneling into Metro Detroit all morning after the 50s and rain moved out. Conditions are cooling and dry but be very aware of patchy ice as that rain and snow melt possibly refreezes. Temperatures have fallen through the 30s and are now into the mid and upper 20s with a stiff breeze. That means the wind chills are in the teens and you’ll need that full Winter arsenal of gear as you head out and about. The air you feel outside this morning will be very familiar all day.

Sunrise is at 7:18 a.m.

We will have to find small victories in the weather today after a stretch of warmer air in the 40s and 50s is gone for now. We may only see high temps in the low 30s around Metro Detroit on this Hump Day, but at least we won’t have that rain. It will be breezy through the morning hours WNW 7-17mph keeping wind chills in the teens for a while, but those winds are a little less pesky as we go through the afternoon, and we will see some filtered sunshine in the form of partly sunny skies.

You can expect a decent amount of sun mixed with clouds later in the afternoon with those temps in the upper 20s to low 30s and a dry day across the board. That’s right, a dry day here in Michigan and most of tomorrow will be dry as well before we get into another snow.

Sunset is at 6:16 p.m.

Thursday will be a chilly one with some morning clearing and temperatures in low to mid teens as we get the day going. The best sky conditions of the day will be through the morning with a nice helping of sunshine, and then partly sunny through most of the mid and late afternoon. Our highs will hover near 30 degrees and there is a snow maker on the way and that may throw a few flakes our way during the late afternoon and evening.

The Snow

Most of the incoming snow will work over Metro Detroit overnight and early Friday morning. This will be a little more than a nuisance snow with the possibility of 2-4″ of snow on the ground before noon Friday. This will make for a nasty morning drive and something you should mentally plan for now because it will be snow covered, slow, slippery, and still snowing which will limit visibility and make for a white-knuckle drive.

Friday afternoon will be cloudy to mostly cloudy and drying out, or at least less snowy and the winds will be whipping. The temperatures will be no better than the mid to upper 20s all over SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario to end this work and school (for some) week.

The Weekend

The weekend will continue to be cooler than average with teens to low 30s Saturday under a nice mix of sun and clouds. And low 20s to low 30s with a shot of light snow Sunday that doesn’t look to be much more than a dusting or a half inch at this point.

