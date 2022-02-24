Metro Detroit weather: Snow on track to move in Thursday evening

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 24, 2022, afternoon and evening.
Snow Thursday evening/Friday morning
- Snow is on track to move in Thursday evening, just after sunset. It continues overnight where it’s heaviest and should be done Friday before noon.
- The Friday morning drive will see the biggest impact from this.
- A solid 3-4 inches is expected areawide, with some spots seeing a touch more and some a touch less.
Quieter weather going forward
- Long-range models are a bit back and forth on any precipitation chances after Friday.
- Some runs squeeze out a few snow showers Sunday, some try Tuesday. But regardless, the impacts from anything that does happen will be minimal to none.
Staying cool
- While there are some minor warm-ups in the next seven days, we don’t see numbers move a lot. There will be highs in the 30s and lows near 20 for the most part going forward.
Earliest ‘last measurable snow’
- Sick of the snow? Relief is on the horizon. Looking back at our records, the earliest “last measurable snow of the season” anniversary is Friday (Feb. 25).
- Back on Feb. 25, 1878, we picked up 0.2 inches, making it the last measurable snow of the season that year.
Normal high back to 40 degrees
- Tuesday of next week (March 1), the normal high is back to 40 degrees.