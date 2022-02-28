Metro Detroit weather: Chilly with clouds for February’s final day

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Monday and the last day of February, Motown.

Monday (Feb. 28) will be chilly with increasing clouds. It remains dry tonight, with temperatures barely budging. Then, milder air arrives for the first day of March, Tuesday. It will be warmer than average as Detroiters dodge a few raindrops and snowflakes (emphasis on “few”). Another wintry mix is possible mid-week, and slippery weather is in the forecast for the first weekend of March 2022.

Monday afternoon is mostly cloudy and chilly. Temperatures are in the low 30s to near 35 degrees. Sanilac County and the Thumb represent the only location with a chance of any precipitation, and it will be in the form of scattered flurries. The rest of the region will be dry. We just need our coats and hat to remain warm and comfortable.

Sunset is at 6:22 p.m.

Clouds remain overhead Monday evening as temperatures hold steady in the low 30s. It remains dry going to and from activities.

The mercury in the thermometer barely moves under mostly cloudy skies Monday night. Overnight temps will be in the low 30s.

Tuesday

Sunrise is at 7:08 a.m.

We will have higher temperatures for the first day of March, Tuesday. Highs will be between 40 and 45 degrees. We will have to dodge a few raindrops and snowflakes, as well. There is a slight chance of a light wintry mix during the day.

Midweek forecast

Temperatures are slightly above average Wednesday. We’ll still need jackets, and we had to stay warm with so much cloud cover. Another mix of scattered rain and snow is possible.

Colder air arrives Thursday (March. 3), with some sunshine returning. Morning temps will be in the teens. Afternoon temps will be in the upper 20s.

Weekend forecast

Friday goes from partly sunny to mostly cloudy. It will be chilly, with highs near 35 degrees.

A more organized system arrives Friday (March. 4) night and this weekend. Friday night will have some snow showers. This snow turns into a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain Saturday (March. 5) morning before becoming rain Saturday afternoon. Sunday (March. 6) will be soggy, too. Saturday’s temps reach the 40s. The thermometer reaches the 50s Sunday.

Next week

Monday looks wet and cooler, with highs near 50 degrees.

