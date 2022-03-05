Live radar: Tracking rain as it moves through SE Michigan on March 6, 2022

DETROIT – We’re tracking any rain as it moves through Southeast Michigan on Sunday, March 6, as well as snow as it moves through the region on Monday, March 7 and into March 8.

A high wind watch has been issued for the region for Sunday between 4 a.m. and noon. There is a chance for rain and some isolated thunderstorms across the region Sunday morning, especially during the early morning hours.

Then, snowfall is expected Monday as temps drop below freezing. The region will see about 1-3 inches of accumulation by Tuesday morning, with higher snow totals expected between M-59 and I-69. About one inch of snow is expected from Ann Arbor to Detroit and southward, and 1-3 inches is expected near 8 Mile Road and northward.

