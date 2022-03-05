Live radar: Tracking rain as it moves through SE Michigan on March 6, 2022

DETROIT – We’re tracking any rain as it moves through Southeast Michigan on Sunday, March 6, as well as snow as it moves through the region on Monday, March 7 and into March 8.
A high wind watch has been issued for the region for Sunday between 4 a.m. and noon. There is a chance for rain and some isolated thunderstorms across the region Sunday morning, especially during the early morning hours.
Then, snowfall is expected Monday as temps drop below freezing. The region will see about 1-3 inches of accumulation by Tuesday morning, with higher snow totals expected between M-59 and I-69. About one inch of snow is expected from Ann Arbor to Detroit and southward, and 1-3 inches is expected near 8 Mile Road and northward.
Click here to see the full forecast.
Watch the live radar in the video player above, or use the interactive radar below.
Be sure to submit your storm photos/videos to StormPins right here.
Weather links
Safety tips during a storm
- Stay at least 20 feet away from downed power lines and anything they are in contact with, including puddles of water and fences. Keep children and pets away too.
- Be extremely cautious near metal fences, which conduct electricity, following a severe storm. Electric current will be the strongest where a downed power line is touching a metal fence. Even a connecting fence several backyards away can be energized and dangerous.
- Never cross yellow barrier tape. It may be around downed power lines.
- Never drive across downed power lines. If a power line falls on your vehicle, remain inside your car until emergency help arrives.
- A live power line may spark and whip around as it looks for a ground. A ground is the earth or something touching the earth, like a fence or a tree. A live wire that has found its ground may lie silently, but it is still dangerous. Report a downed power line online, on the DTE Energy Mobile App or call us immediately at 800-477-4747.
- Cable or telephone lines can be energized if they come in contact with electrical lines. Contact with any energized power line can be fatal.
- Never use a portable generator inside a home or business. It emits carbon monoxide, which can be deadly. Keep it outside, away from windows and doors, so the fumes won’t come in.