Metro Detroit weather: Warmer Wednesday once the clouds wash away

DETROIT – A mostly cloudy start to our Wednesday with morning temps in the mid to upper 20s in most of our Metro Detroit suburbs and a little closer to 30 degrees for areas closer to Downtown Detroit. The breeze is light and wind chills will be manageable which means you’ll be fine with the heavier coat and gloves. The roads are in good shape with mostly dry conditions surrounding Pure Michigan today other than a few flurries early this morning. We will struggle to get rid of these clouds once the sun comes up later this morning, but we will get into some free vitamin D in the form of late morning and/or afternoon sunshine which is great for our spirits and for warmer temperatures. Happy Hump Day!

Sunrise is at 6:55 a.m.

Pesky cloud cover will hang tough around Metro Detroit through about 11 a.m. and these clouds will be pumping in from a rain and snow maker out of the deep south that will pass just to our south this morning. Anyone planning to drive into Ohio today may run into this wintry mix south of I-80. This may be more of a problem this afternoon as the storm produces more snow over Pennsylvania. As this storm moves east, our Metro Detroit skies will begin to clear out allowing that mid to late afternoon sunshine and highs hitting the mid 40s with winds WSW 5-12 occasionally gusting 20-25mph. Plan on our morning temps struggling in the 30s until the clouds begin to break and the sun pops out making for a nice afternoon.

Sunset is at 6:33 p.m.

Thursday is another dry day here in Pure Michigan and it is unusual in almost mid March that we get three to four day stretches of dry weather here in Metro Detroit. Yet, that’s exactly what we have on tap starting late Tuesday, all day Wednesday, and now Thursday. There is some weather heading our way to end the work and school week and we will see clouds moving into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario tomorrow afternoon which will keep our temps down just a bit. We also have a shift in winds to the NNW and that cooler air with increasing clouds will keep Thursday highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees with cool but light winds NNW 5-10mph.

Friday starts dry although clouds will keep coming at us without any rain or snow… yet. Morning lows, like they’ve been all week, will be in the mid to upper 20s as we watch radar for the arrival of some wet weather later. Most of Metro Detroit will cap high temps in the mid to upper 30s and a mix of rain and snow will start sliding in during the late morning but dry air will not help the onset of this precipitation. There is a chance that this storm will bring mostly snow, but it doesn’t look like the March Snow Storm that ate Detroit. There is also a chance that we get just a glancing blow from this storm as some computer model data skirts the system to our south and east. We should plan on an inch or two of new snow Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Morning flakes Saturday come with a cold frontal passage also bringing blustery conditions. Highs won’t likely leave the upper 20s and those winds will be whipping NW 15-25mph.

Sunday is the start of Daylight Saving Time but you can move the clocks forward one hour before you go to bed Saturday night. Yes, we lose an hour of sleep be we get a better use of natural light later in the day which means Sunday’s sunset won’t happen until 7:38 p.m. It looks dry in the low 40s Sunday with rain showers possible Monday, and computer model data is hinting at a nice March warm-up next week mainly in the 40s and even low 50s.

