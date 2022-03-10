Metro Detroit weather: Clouds creep in before Friday’s storm

DETROIT – It won’t be much of a surprise weather wise this Thursday morning with temps in the mid and upper 20s under partly cloudy skies the exact same conditions that we’ve been dealing with all week. Let’s call it a familiar cool feel in the air as you head out and about in dry conditions here in Metro Detroit with wind chills only a few degrees cooler than the air temps keeping the thicker jackets in play at least this morning. The chill in the air is the biggest weather obstacle early on and that’s not a bad thing as you know it could be worse and tomorrow morning’s commute may very well be worse.

Sunrise is at 6:54 a.m.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will rule the day as the filtered sunshine will only have a few windows to brighten our skies and these mid and high level clouds are a sign of change in the air. A combination of only partly sunny skies and the leading edge of some cooler Canadian air will keep our highs today near 41 degrees which is significantly cooler than yesterday as the sun helped us warm to near 50 degrees around Metro Detroit. The good news is, we will stay dry today as radar will show snow showers approaching from the southwest feeding in those clouds into dry air here which will fend off the snow later today and tonight.

Ad

Sunset is at 6:34 p.m.

Snow showers will try to catch on tonight and overnight but it looks like the dry air here will win out until after midnight into early Friday morning. The timetable has moved up bringing snow chances into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario starting around 1-2 a.m. tomorrow lasting into the morning drive. All of the computer snow models have lowered expectations when it comes to snow totals. It looks like we will get around an inch of snow early Friday and that will be a problem for the morning drive for all of us. There will be a dry slot or a break in the action mid morning and then more snow on and off for another dusting to an inch throughout the afternoon and early evening. There’s a good chance that most of Metro Detroit only gets an inch with isolated areas south and west of Downtown Detroit getting a couple of inches total. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s with light and variable winds.

Ad

Some light snow will linger late Friday and early Saturday keeping our roads a bit slippery with dropping temps and spotty ice. An unusual March Polar Vortex moves over the Great Lakes Friday and early Saturday bringing that last bit of snow and then get set for a cold and blustery day Saturday. Temps will stay in the 20s and the gusty winds will be cranking NW 15-25mph. Don’t forget to ‘Spring Forward’ or move your clocks ahead one hour before you go to sleep. Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. this Sunday. And, Sunday shows a weak disturbance moving over Metro Detroit in the morning bringing a dusting of snow and then partly sunny skies, breezy, and warming into the upper 30s to low 40s.

A nice and slow but steady warm-up will be something to look forward to next week. We will be hovering around 50 degrees for highs Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. It’s early but, our computer models show some rain possible on Tuesday of next week.

Ad

Try the Local4Casters App if you haven’t already and see how helpful it is for you when dealing with our everchanging weather. It’s all you need to prepare for our active weather in Pure Michigan and around the World. Plus, It’s free!

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android